Orth Earns NFF Academic Honor

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Perry Orth (10) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

Former USC quarterback Perry Orth is one of a record 1,089 players from 297 colleges and universities recognized as a member of the 2017 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society.

A former walk-on who worked his way into a starting role for the Gamecocks, Orth graduated in December with a degree in business economics. He was a two-time member of the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and was recognized as the Harold White GPA Award winner for the offense at the 2016 Garnet & Black spring game.

Qualifications for membership in the NFF Hampshire Honor Society include:

Being a starter or a significant contributor in one’s last year of eligibility (or a senior who has declared for the NFL Draft) at an NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championships Subdivision, Division II, Division III or an NAIA college or university;

Achieving a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study; and

Meeting all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements.

"We are pleased to see a record number of colleges and universities embrace the Hampshire Honor Society this year," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell.

"Over the past decade, it has become a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives."

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society capitalizes on the NFF's National Scholar-Athlete program by greatly expanding the number of scholar-athletes the NFF can recognize each year. The program further strengthens the organization's leadership role in encouraging academic performance by the student-athletes who play football at the 777 colleges and universities with football programs nationwide.

The 1,089 players honored in 2017 sets a new high water mark, eclipsing the previous record of 882 honorees in 2016. The 297 schools with members breaks the previous record of 280 in both 2015 and 2016.

The initiative has honored 7,723 student-athletes since its inception, and the program has experienced growth every year in either members or school participation since its launch in 2007.

