Palmetto State Golfers Contending At RBC Heritage

It will likely take an incredibly low round but Dutch Fork and USC graduate Wesley Bryan could leave Hilton Head with his first PGA Tour win with that kind of performance.

Bryan shot a bogey-free 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing. He is currently at minus-9 for the tournament, four shots back of leader Jason Dufner.

Also posting a bogey-free round three was Aiken's Kevin Kisner who fired a 5-under 66 and is currently at 11-under.

The Palmetto State's only PGA Tour stop has never had a native South Carolinian don the plaid jacket on Sunday. Kisner and Bryan are hoping to be the first.

Live coverage of the final round can be seen on News19 starting at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

