Panthers Fire Offensive Coordinator and QB Coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey Tuesday.

"Both have been with the Panthers for a very long time," NBC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni said following the announcement.

Shula, who is the son of legendary NFL coach Don Shula, was originally brought in as the team's quarterback in 2011 before being promoted to the offensive coordinator's job in 2013.

Dorsey was hired as the Panthers pro scout in 2011 before being moved to quarterbacks coach in 2013. He and Shula were both credited by many in helping quarterback develop into an NFL MVP in 2015.

The Panthers reached the playoffs with an 11-5 record this season but the offense struggled to find consistency all season. Carolina finished 19th in total offense with 323.7 yards per game and 28th in passing offense with an average of 192.3 yards per game.

Team officials did not say who the Panthers plan on pursuing as Shula and Dorsey's replacements.

