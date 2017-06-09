Perry Orth's QB Camp Offers Instruction For Youngsters

Former USC quarterback Perry Orth is the chief instruction at the QB1 Athletic Camp which is making stops throughout the state. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Former USC quarterback Perry Orth admits he started training quarterbacks just as a way to make a bucks on the side to supplement the income he gets from his sales job in Greenville.

But that's when the coaching bug bit. It's not his full-time job, but he has quickly realized how many youngsters are hungry for instruction from someone who has competed at a high level.

Orth was at Hammond Friday where his QB1 Athletics Camp brought area youngsters to the Hammond campus where they received on-the-field instruction from Orth and another former USC quarterback, Stephen Garcia.

The camp featured plenty of drills on the field, but also some time inside where Orth led the campers in a classroom-type setting where he drew up formations on a board and then quizzed the campers on the particulars of the defense and how to best attack. The campers were expected to write down the information for later use.

Orth's philosophy is to give the campers their money's worth.

"My niche is I've played it and I don't do drills that are not realistic," Orth said.

"I'm not going to sit there and have kids run circles around cones just to say that they do them. I don't charge kids outrageous prices either. I do things that helped me play, that took me from sixth-string walk-on to starting quarterback at South Carolina."

Garcia has been involved in training since his career in the Canadian Football League ended in 2012. After a brief stint as a writer for a college football website, Garcia is devoting more time to working with youngsters who want to play his position. His past at USC has been well-documented, but the Tampa native has taken his experiences in football, both good and bad, and shared them with the campers.

"Right now, I'm just trying to help the next generation of quarterbacks, trying to help them out and teach them how to learn from my mistakes," Garcia said.

"(Playing) quarterback is not fairy tales and rainbows. Bad stuff happens. "Poo Poo" happens and I've been through it and I think the kids kind of appreciate it. It's not some guy off the street that says 'I did this' or 'I did that'. There's no credibility there and I feel like I'm pretty credible when it comes to what I'm teaching."

Garcia was sporting TCU shorts at Friday's session. He says one of his former pupils is on the roster at TCU. Orth hopes to see more of his campers playing at the next level, but first things first. He wants them to get ready for the challenges of high school football and he hopes his camp will make them better players when it comes to execution on the field and also making the right throws and the right time.

