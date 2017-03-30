The Phoenix Suns coaching staff walks onto the court at Talking Sticks Resort Arena. Columbia native Tyrone Corbin is an assistant coach with the Suns. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

While the USC men's basketball team is hoping for an extended stay in Phoenix, a Midlands native currently calls that area his new home.

Tyrone Corbin is his first season as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns. A longtime player with the Utah Jazz, Corbin has been a head coach with that franchise and the Sacramento Kings.

After a year off from the NBA grind, Corbin is back on the bench and the A.C.Flora graduate is a longtime friend of USC head coach Frank Martin and says he's been impressed with the way Martin has turned around the Carolina program.

Corbin doesn't get a chance to watch many of USC's games and his time is consumed helping the Suns. But he has seen bits and pieces of enough games to know Martin's trademark of defense is coming to the forefront.

