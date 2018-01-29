PJ Dozier Goes Off For Career High In NBA G-League Game

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF - Former Gamecock PJ Dozier is making strides in the NBA G-League. On Sunday he went off for a career high 26 points for the Oklahoma City Blue.

It's the first 20 point game for Dozier this season as well. The 26 point outburst also matched his collegiate career high.

The 6'6 guard/forward also added 9 rebounds and two assists. The Blue needed Dozier's production as they won 100-95 over the South Bay Lakers in a road contest.



The Spring Valley product is averaging just under 12 points and 5 rebounds for the Blue this season.



© 2018 WLTX-TV