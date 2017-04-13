PJ Dozier Keeps His Options On The Table

P.J. Dozier (Photo: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

The improvement from PJ Dozier's freshman season to his second season at USC is without question.

He talked in the preseason about how his second season at USC brought with it added confidence as he expected his sophomore season would be more productive than his frustrating freshman season.

It was.

Dozier's freshman season saw him average 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals. He averaged 19.0 of playing time with 28 starts.

The numbers in his sophomore season tell the story as he averaged, 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and he averaged 1.6 steals. His playing shot up to an average of 29 minutes per game.

After helping USC earn its first Final Four appearance, PJ's national profile increased. So it was not a surprise when he announced Wednesday that he would declare for the NBA Draft, but not hire an agent so as to keep the option of returning to school in play.

"With team success, comes individual success," he said.

"Just happy that we are able to make that run and happy to have this opportunity now."

Dozier is hoping to earn an invitation to the NBA Combine which starts May 9. He has until May 24 to make a call. Most mock drafts have him in the second round, but there is time for him to improve that position.

"I think I have a great shot," Dozier said.

"Personally, I have a lot of confidence in myself. Playing for Coach Frank definitely gets you prepared for making decisions like this, gets you prepared for the next level. He's been doing a great job with me in terms of that."

