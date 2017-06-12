PJ Dozier To Work Out For The Hornets

South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) shoots as Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Silas Melson (0) guards during the second half in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

Former USC guard PJ Dozier will be in Charlotte Tuesday to work out for the Charlotte Hornets.

The Spring Valley graduate played two two years at USC before jumping into the NBA Draft pool and those two years saw Dozier make marked improvement.

Dozier's freshman season saw him average 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals. He averaged 19.0 of playing time with 28 starts.

The numbers in his sophomore season tell the story as he averaged, 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and he averaged 1.6 steals. His playing shot up to an average of 29 minutes per game. His national profile rose dramatically after helping USC earn its first trip to the Final Four.

Two former Clemson Tigers will also work out for the Hornets - forward Jaron Blossomgame and Avry Holmes.

© 2017 WLTX-TV