Ahlea Myers Is The Player of the Week

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Hammond guard Ahlea Myers admits she tried to do too much earlier in the season but after a talk with head coach Roshan Myers, who just happens to be her father, Myers has done a better job of letting the game come to her.

Her talents on the court, combined with a stellar academic record at Hammond, has drawn interest of several schools but next year, she will be playing at Charleston Southern.

When Ahlea arrives in the Lowcountry, she plans on majoring in biology where she wants to be a pediatrician.

