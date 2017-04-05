WLTX
Alyssa Atkerson Is The News19 Player of the Week

Richard Winn senior Alyssa Atkerson is an outstanding student who plays three sports for the Eagles.

Reggie Anderson, wltx 12:45 AM. EDT April 06, 2017

Whether it's fall, winter or spring, Alyssa Atkerson is always competing.

Alyssa plays volleyball, basketball and currently softball for the Eagles. She has received awards for all three sports and has been a part of four state championship teams in basketball.

Currently, she's playing shortstop for the Richard Winn Eagles where she's one of the senior anchors on the team.

Whether it's in the classroom or in her chosen sports, Atkerson approaches any challenge with a quiet confidence. Softball coach Millie Lambert says for Atkerson, "Losing isn't an option with her."

