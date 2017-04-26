Ashley Evans Is The News19 Player of the Week

Ashley Evans has signed to play softball at Mars Hill. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

She's been a mainstay on the Gray Collegiate Academy softball team and next year, Ashley Evans will be playing at Mars Hill in the South Atlantic Conference.

The senior is not only a fiery competitor on the diamond, she is equally as driven in the classroom where she is ranked in the top five percent of the senior class with a 4.6 grade point average.

At Mars Hill, Evans plans on pursuing a double-major in biology and business with the goal of being an orthopedic surgeon.

Before that, Ashley is hoping to lead the War Eagles to a deep run in the Class 2A state playoffs.

