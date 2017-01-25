Cailah Hicklin Is The News19 Player of the Week

Lower Richland senior Cailah Hicklin has signed to play basketball at Charleston Southern. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Cailah Hicklin is one of the top players in the Midlands and next year, she will be showcasing her talents at Charleston Southern.

The senior leads Lower Richland with averages of nearly 14 points and seven rebounds.

In the classroom, her grade point average is near a 4.0 as she looks to finish her basketball season strong and her spring semster in the classroom equally as strong.

First-year head coach Keturah Jackson says Hicklin is one of the players she looked to help ease the transition. Jackson says each practice finds Hicklin bringing an enegetic attitude to the table.

