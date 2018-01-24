WLTX
Calvin Ford Is The News19 Player of the Week

Airport senior Calvin Ford has battled back from a knee injury he suffered in his junior season.

Reggie Anderson, wltx 11:52 PM. EST January 24, 2018

Calvin Ford was missed in the 2016-2017 season as he was out of action with a torn ACL.

But in this, his senior season, Ford has come back strong and has been a steady hand for the Eagles on the court.

Head coach Jimmy Kinard said he recently told Airport principal Brad Coleman "If the school had 1,300 Calvin Fords, I could do this a long time."

Ford's achievements in the classroom and the court are only overshadowed by his commitment to volunteering in the community.

