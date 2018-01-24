Calvin Ford Is The News19 Player of the Week

Calvin Ford was missed in the 2016-2017 season as he was out of action with a torn ACL.
But in this, his senior season, Ford has come back strong and has been a steady hand for the Eagles on the court.
Head coach Jimmy Kinard said he recently told Airport principal Brad Coleman "If the school had 1,300 Calvin Fords, I could do this a long time."
Ford's achievements in the classroom and the court are only overshadowed by his commitment to volunteering in the community.
