Calvin Ford Is The News19 Player of the Week

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Calvin Ford was missed in the 2016-2017 season as he was out of action with a torn ACL.

But in this, his senior season, Ford has come back strong and has been a steady hand for the Eagles on the court.

Head coach Jimmy Kinard said he recently told Airport principal Brad Coleman "If the school had 1,300 Calvin Fords, I could do this a long time."

Ford's achievements in the classroom and the court are only overshadowed by his commitment to volunteering in the community.

