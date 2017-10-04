Cam Cox Is The Player of the Week

The Cam Cox News19 Player of the Week plaque. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Cam Cox has yet to receive offers to play at the next level, but some could be coming/

The Gray Collegiate Academy senior specializes as a defensive end, but he was called to come to the offensive line, so now he is playing double duty for the War Eagles.

Head coach Adam Holmes says Cox can certainly play at the next level and schools such as Wofford, The Citadel, Newberry and Presbyterian College have shown interest.

In the classroom, Cox has embraced the challenges at Gray Collegiate Academy to the tune of a 3.6 grade point average. Cam says he wants to major in exercise physiology with a minor in business. His career goal is to be a personal trainer and own a fitness center.

