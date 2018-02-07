Chapin Wrestlers Are News19 Players of the Week

They are "The Two Coles" of Chapin Wrestling.

Cole Haile, who also played linebacker for the Eagle football team, and Cole Hodges are longtime friends who always partner up for practice.

Head coach Ken Wilson says both guys have stepped up their game in making sure Chapin wrestling is still vying for state titles, even in the wake of personnel losses on the roster.

In the classroom, both wrestlers are maintaining grade point averages well above a 3.0. Haile (3.4 GPA) doesn't know where he wants to go to college but knows he wants to enter the medical field. Hodges (3.9) will attend Clemson and major in mechanical engineering.

