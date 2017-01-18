Chase Neuberger Is The News19 Player of the Week

Lexington senior Chase Neuberger is one of the Wildcats' most versatile athletes in history. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Chase Neuberger is currently busy with basketball, but during the school year can find him taking part of a host of sports.

He competes in cross country and also has taken part in swimming and tennis. Lexington head coach Bailey Harris, who leads both basketball and cross country, notes that if Neuberger runs track in the spring, that will give him five sports on his resume.

In the classroom, a busy schedule does not stop Chase from making good grades as he is one of the top ranked students in the senior class.

He will take that ability to Brigham Young University where he plans on majoring in business.

(© 2017 WLTX)