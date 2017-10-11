Gabrielle Waden Is The News19 Player of the Week

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Throughout her varsity career at Blythewood High School, Gabrielle Waden has been All-Region and the Bengal volleyball team has been a fixture in the state playoffs.

A number of college took note of Waden's talents on the court but one stood out for her - Missisippi State. So next year, Waden will take her skills to Starkville where she will major in communications and broadcasting.

Waden should have little trouble academically at the next level as she is currently maintaining a 3.8 grade point average while taking AP courses.

Blythewood head coach Mary Hall says Waden is a quiet leader on the court who can get vocal if the situation calls for it. Otherwise, she is just a steady performer who is also a giving person in the community, volunteering for the likes of Holiday Wishes and God's Storehouse. She also has donated blood to the Red Cross.

