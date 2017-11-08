Gracyn Burgess Is The Player of the Week

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Gracyn Burgess was playing basketball, soccer and golf but her freshman year at Lexington saw her make the decision to concentrate solely on golf.

That decision has led her to the top of the state rankings and a full ride to Clemson where she will play for the Tigers next season.

in the classroom, Gracyn is sporting a 4.6 grade point average in spite of missing a number of days due to her golf commitments. Gracyn credits her teachers with allowing her to make up her studies while keeping up her responsibilities of playing in tournaments across the country.

After her career at Clemson ends, Gracyn hopes to play professionally. But just in case that doesn't work out, she will have a degree in sports communications with a backup goal of being a college coach.

