Haliyah Sumter Is The Player of the Week

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

She is averaging nearly 14 points per game for the Dreher Blue Devils and senior forward/guard Haliyah Sumter is making quite an impact since transferring two years ago from the Lowcountry.

Sumter has been the catalyst for the Dreher team and she will be latest player from that program to play at the next level. Sumter will play at Coker College where she will major in physical therapy. Haliyah says she wants to be a coach once her playing days are over.

In the classroom, Haliyah is maintaining a 3.85 grade point average while taking on some challenging subjects. She says being honored as a News19 Player of the Week is "a blessing".

