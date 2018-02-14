Hannah Trawick Is The Player of the Week

Ben Lippen senior Hannah Trawick has embraced the challenges of basketball and her hard work has paid off as she has signed to play at Columbia International University. The senior has been a part of the varsity program at Ben Lippen since the eighth grade.

In the classroom, Hannah has excelled in a strenuous environment and her grade point average (4.97) ranks eighth in the senior class. On top of keeping up her academic and athletic obligations, Hannah has made an impact in the community in the Midlands and beyond. She recently went to Haiti on a mission trip to schools in that country. Hannah has also made trips to Florida where she spent time with the elderly at a nursing home.

Closer to home, Hannah also volunteers at a local food bank.

When she begins classes at CIU, she will begin concentrating on her major of business.

