Jade Pepper-Williams Is The News19 Player of the Week

Reggie Anderson, wltx 6:29 PM. EST February 08, 2017

Jade Pepper-Williams is as creative on the court as she is in art class.

The senior is a big reason why Orangeburg-Wilkinson finished one win shy of capturing a fifth region title.

Jade, who loves painting and drawing, has drawn up some nice grades in high school A constant presence on the Honor Roll, she is currently working on a 3.8 grade point average.

Pepper-Williams doesn't know where she will attend college, but she does want to major in graphic design which will continue to give her outlets for her creativity.

