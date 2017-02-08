Jade Pepper-Williams Is The News19 Player of the Week

Orangeburg-Wilkinson guard Jade Pepper-Williams is honored on Senior Night. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Jade Pepper-Williams is as creative on the court as she is in art class.

The senior is a big reason why Orangeburg-Wilkinson finished one win shy of capturing a fifth region title.

Jade, who loves painting and drawing, has drawn up some nice grades in high school A constant presence on the Honor Roll, she is currently working on a 3.8 grade point average.

Pepper-Williams doesn't know where she will attend college, but she does want to major in graphic design which will continue to give her outlets for her creativity.

