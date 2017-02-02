Jaelynn Murray Is The News19 Player of the Week

Dreher senior Jaelynn Murray is an outstanding student-athlete who has signed to play basketball at North Carolina. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

She's the fourth-leading scorer in the state with an average of 24.6 points per game for the Dreher Blue Devils.

Jaelynn Murray shows off her all-around game as she averages 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game.

The UNC signee has a 4.0 grade point average in the classroom so this outstanding athlete shows that basketball is not her only ticket to a successful college career.

Murray added to her basketball resume as she was selected to play in the Carolinas All-Star Classic March 18 at Socastee High School. The game features some of the best players in South and North Carolina.

(© 2017 WLTX)