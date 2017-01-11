James Fuller-Davis Is The News19 Player of the Week

Richland Northeast senior guard James Fuller-Davis has been a shining example for everyone at RNE. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

It wasn't that long ago when Richland Northeast senior guard James Fuller-Davis was scoring a career-high 31 points against Hammond.

The three-year starter and former All-Region selection has been performing in the clutch for the Cavaliers. He took up hoops when he was just four years old, so James has been working on his craft for a long time.

In the classroom, James puts in the work there as his 3.46 grade point average shows. He doesn't know where he will attend college, but he plans on majoring in mechanical engineering.

His contributions to Richland Northeast extend beyond the court or the classroom/. James is part of Hope 365 and Campus Kings, both organizations emphasize community service.

