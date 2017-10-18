Jayla Hill Is the News19 Player of the Week

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

When Orangeburg-Wilkinson takes on Hartsville Thursday night in the Class 4A playoffs. senior Jayla Hill will do everything in her power to extend her high school career.

Hill plays the right side for the Bruinettes and has been a steadying influence for head coach Denolis Wright who has counted on Hill to be part of a finely tuned machine on the court.

In the classroom, Jayla is ranked second in the senior class with a 4.9 grade point average. She plans on attending Emory University where she will major in economics. Jayla plans on attending law school with the goal of working as a corporate or transactional attorney.

