Jordan Stiffler Is The News19 Player of the Week

Jordan Stiffler was a two-year starter on the offensive line for the Spring Valley football team, earning All-Region honors for the Vikings who made the 5A playoffs.

Jordan's schedule has stayed busy in the winter as he has continued his stellar career on the mat.

The top-ranked wrestler in Class 5A, Jordan has qualified for this weekend's individual state championships. Earlier this week, he was invited to the Best Western All-Star Classic which features the best wreslters in the Palmetto State.

In the classroom, Jordan is sporting a 4.7 grade point average with a a 1380 SAT score.

So while he is one of the top wrestlers in the state, he is also one of the top students at Spring Valley High School.

