Kayla Jeffers Is The News19 Player of the Week

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Kayla Jeffers was a ballerina before she took up volleyball. But in the seventh grade, Jeffers made the decision to start playing volleyball and even though she got a late start in the sport, she has put in extra hours to help accelerate her progress.

She even went so far in the last year to build a net in her back yard where she spent plenty of hours working on her craft. That hard work has allowed Kayla to make great strides and that progress also was highlighted by her being voted as one of the team captains.

In the classroom, Kayla is ranked in the top 10 percent of the senior class with a 3.2 grade point average.She plans on majoring in communications at USC with a career goal of working in public relations or advertising.

© 2017 WLTX-TV