Kendell Brooks Is The Player of The Week

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Swansea head football coach Greg Wright refers to Kendell Brooks as "Mr. Everything" to Tiger football.

Brooks plays both sides of the ball, excelling at both safety, linebacker and running back. His talents caught the eye of the North-South All-Star coaching staff as Brooks has been selected to play in that December game which is held annually in Myrtle Beach.

Brooks says he has always tried to push himself in the classroom and when he is away from Swansea High School, carry himself in a first class manner when he is out in the community.

© 2017 WLTX-TV