Lloyd Hemming Is The News19 Player of the Week

Brookland-Cayce senior Lloyd Hemming is a News19 Player of the Week. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

As one of 10 seniors on the Brookland-Cayce basketball roster, Lloyd Hemming thought his senior season was going to end on a down note.

The Bearcats started off the season 0-6 before catching fire in region play, rolling through undefeated and taking that momentum all the way to Florence where they lost a hard-fought game with Dillion in the AAA lower state championship.

Lloyd made sure he did his part and his performance this season earned him a spot in the North-South All-Star Game. With several offers already on the table, Lloyd knows he will be playing somewhere at the next level.

His 3.2 grade point average is something college coaches have taken note of, knowing Lloyd's maturity extends beyond the basketball court.

