Lower Richland seniors Ja'Cor Nelson and Clyde Trapp helped lead the Diamond Hornets to the Class 4A state championship. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

SENIORS LED LR TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - First-year head coach Caleb Gaither couldn't have asked for a better transition.

In his first head coaching job, Gaither led the Lower Richland Diamond to the first state championship in boys basketball since 1999. However, Gaither is quick to credit the players, especially the two seniors who have set a shining example on and off the court.

Clyde Trapp has signed to play at Clemson, while Ja'Cor Nelson will play at Campbell. Both seniors were able to cap off their high school careers with a title.

Academically, there is very little separating the two as each has a 3.8 grade point average.

Gaither says besides being outstanding players with good grades, Nelson and Trapp were very coachable and that permeated through the entire team.

