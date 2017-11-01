Madison Conwell Is The Player of the Week

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Madison Conwell's first trip to Erskine was when she was in the fifth grade as she was on campus to watch the daughter of a mentor compete in a tournament. She immediately felt a connection to the campus and next year, she will attend Erskine where she will play tennis for the Flying Fleet.

To get prepared for the academic rigors, she has been taking part in dual enrollment where she attends classes not only but at Midlands Technical College.

She plans on majoring in sports management which goes hand in hand with her love of athletics as a member of the Bearcat tennis team. She helped lead the Bearcats to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs and she was recently chosen to compete in the North-South All-Star game coming up later in November.

