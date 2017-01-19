Malik Brooks Is The News19 Player of the Week

Malik Brooks has established himself as one of the top running backs in the state. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The season ended for the Saluda Tigers in the Class 2A Upper State championship where they lost a hard-fought battle with Abbeville.

But the football season continues for running back Malik Brooks who ranks fourth in the state in rushing with 1,763 yards and first with 33 touchdowns.

Brooks is in Spartanburg this week for Shrine Bowl practice which will be capped off with Saturday's 80th annual showdown between the Sandlappers and the Tar Heels.

The senior has received seven offers but that could increase if he has an impressive week in the Upstate. He says his 4.0 grade point average has caught the eye of college recruiters who are impressed with how he takes care of business athletically and academically.

