Michael Osmanski Is The News19 Player of the Week

Michael Osmanski served as the team captain of the wrestling team. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Michael Osmanski recently wrapped up his wrestling career at Pelion High School.

The senior and team captain also took part in track and cross country while also participating in the Pelion orchestra.

However, it's his success in the classroom that will determine his future. Michael is in the top 10 percent of the senior class and he is looking at attending either the Air Force Academy or The Citadel.

After that, he figures to be in the military for a few years and when that chapter is over, Michael says he might make a run at working at NASA where he hopes to put his physics major to good use.

