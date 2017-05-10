WLTX
Close

News19 Players of the Year Have Stellar Resumes

Dadria Harris and Jordan Stiffler are the News19 Players of the Year for 2017.

Reggie Anderson, wltx 12:12 AM. EDT May 11, 2017

Dadria Harris admitted that she never saw herself in the running for the News19 Player of the Year award.

The Calhoun County senior played volleyball and was a cheerleader for the Saints, serving as a captain for both squads. But her outstanding grade point average and her role as senior class president provided a resume worthy of being a News19 Player of the Year.

Dadria will attend Francis Marion University and major in nursing.

Like Dadria, Spring Valley senior Jordan Stiffler has a high grade point average. With his mother working as a teacher at the school, doing well in the classroom was expected. 

Jordan was an offensive lineman for the Spring Valley football team and as a wrestler, he finished third in the state in the 195-pound weight class.

He will attend Clemson and major in bio-medical engineering. 

The two senior were honored at Wednesday night's banquet where they received a trophy and a $1,000 college scholarship from the title sponsor - Bojangles.

The banquet also featured remarks from two former USC athletes - Lugoff-Elgin graduate Megan Kirkland who played volleyball and Irmo's Justin McKie who just wrapped up his career with the Gamecock basketball team. 

The 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories