Noah North Is The News19 Player of the Week

Noah North is an outstanding wrestler for Lugoff-Elgin and could win back-to-back individual state championships. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

It could be a big weekend for Lugoff-Elgin senior Noah North who will be gunning for his second straight individual state championship in wrestling.

Noah won it in 2016 in the 145-pound weight class and has been competing in the 152-pound class this year.

As a team, Lugoff-Elgin advanced to the Class 4A Lower State Championship where the Demons lost a hard-fought matchup against Chapin.

Lugoff-Elgin head wrestling coach Ted Monroe oversees a program with 50 total state championships on its resume, which includes team and individual titles. North could be #51 Saturday which would make him the all-time winningest wrestler for the Demons.

In the classroom, North excels there with a 4.2 grade point average. He hasn't settled on a college yet, but does plan on majoring in mathematics.

(© 2017 WLTX)