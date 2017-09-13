Player of the Week - Paxton Brooks

He's ranked second nationally in punting. He's also ranked second in the Airport senior class with a 5.2 grade point average. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

He's been ranked by several recruiting services as the second-best punter in the country for the Class of 2018.

Airport senior Paxton Brooks has committed to Tennessee where he will take his booming leg to Knoxville.

Eagle head coach Kirk Burnett says Brooks has the ability to flip the field with one of his 60-yard punts and he's also an exceptional place kicker who can hit from well beyond 40 yards.

In the classroom, Paxton is ranked second in the senior class with a 5.2 grade point average. He says he plans on majoring in Kinesiology at Tennessee.

