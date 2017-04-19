Spring Valley senior Shalyn Jacobs is the News19 Player of the Week. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Spring Valley's Shalyn Jacobs is that calming influence for the Viking softball team. Head coach Maureen McKelvey says Jacobs' "steady" approach blends in well with the rest of the personalities on the team.

In the classroom, Jacobs is hoping a final sprint to the end will push her over the 4.0 mark for her grade point average. Her mother teaches at a local elementary school, so there is an advantage in having a teacher at home to help nudge her along.

Shalyn plans on attending UNC-Charlotte where she wants to major in visual communications with a goal of being a sports photographer or videographer.

