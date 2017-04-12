Tariq Simmons Is The Player of the Week

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Tariq Simmons' high school career did not end like he wanted to as W.J. Keenan lost to Burke 56-53 in the Class 2A state championship.

But his basketball career is far from over as he will sign with The Citadel on Monday.

Simmons plans on majoring in business at the Lowcountry military school where the discipline he has learned from his parents and Raider head coach Zach Norris will be put to good use.

"I think I'm ready," Simmons says, crediting Norris with making him the player he is today.

Norris says he thought Simmons might end up somewhere else but with the Bulldogs playing a fast-paced style, Simmons told his coach that's the system he wanted to join.

