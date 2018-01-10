Tyler Reed Is The Player of the Week

(Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Tyler Reed sports a knee brace on his left knee, a result of the season-ending knee injury he suffered in January of 2017. Tyler underwent surgery to repair his ACL and meniscus.

After being medically cleared just before preseason practice began in October. Tyler returned to the court where he recently had a career-high 25 points in a win over Saluda.

A team captain for the Wildcats, Tyler has a grade point average that has his ranked in the top 10 percent of the senior class. He is currently undecided on a college but he is looking at majoring at business or physical therapy.

