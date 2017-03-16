Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson takes a break during his workout at Pro Day Thursday at the Poe Indoor Training Facility. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

A school record nine Clemson players were at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and all nine were in attendance at Thursday's Pro Day along with six other former Tigers who were at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility to go through various drills for the NFL scouts and coaches.

All eyes were on quarterback Deshaun Watson who spent his Pro Day session throwing the football to players who helped the Tigers win the national championship. Whether it was short routes or deep balls to the likes of Leggett, Gallman, Scott or Williams, Watson looked very confident as he unloaded the ball 60 times with eight incompletions.

Whether Watson moved the needle with those in attendance remains to be seen, but the two-time Davey O'Brien Award winner has been moving up the mock drafts and according to Pete Prisco from CBS Sports, he's currently predicting the Browns will move up in the first round, trading their 12th pick for the Jaguars fourth overall selection, It's with that pick, Prisco thinks, that Cleveland will pull the trigger on Watson.

But with the draft set for late April, there will be a lot of moving parts in the coming weeks as teams finalize their draft plans. Watson says he will continue to work and let the process play out.

Local products Mike Williams and Jadar Johnson both ran the 40.

Williams, the Lake Marion graduate, did not run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He took two cracks in that drill, running unofficial times of 4.50 and 4.49.

Like Williams, former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout Jadar Johnson improved his time in the 40 on the second attempt. Johnson ran a 4.62 before tightening up his stride and setting an unofficial time of 4.55 seconds. All 40-yard times were hand-timed and unofficial.

