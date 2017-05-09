Prowl-N-Growl Tour Has National Championship Glow

The Prowl-N-Growl Tour stopped in Columbia with Dabo Swinney and Brad Brownell on site to pose for pictures. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The ninth off-season for Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney had had a different feel to it as he has made his way across the state speaking as part of the Prowl-N-Growl Tour.

With Clemson winning the national championship in January, Swinney has heard from fans who have patiently waited for the Tigers to recapture the magic of the 1981 season.

"That's been the best part of it is everybody's individual story," Swinney says.

" 'I was there in 1981' or " 'I've been waiting on this my whole life' and I've heard about the stories from then. That really has been the best part, just sharing in that moment with everyone and getting the different stories."

Swinney has lured more than a few Midlands products to play at Clemson, but he admits that coming to speak in Columbia - the home of the arch-rivals - can be good. Or in years past, it hasn't been so much fun.

"Well, there's always a little added juice when you come down here to Columbia," Swinney said.

"I've been down here with some losses. I like this side of it better, that's for sure. They smile at me a little bit more."

*** Tigers To Visit White House ***

Clemson will visit the White House on June 12 to be recognized for winning the national championship. The Tigers visited Washington, D.C. after their national championship in 1981 and Swinney has made that trip as a member of Alabama's 1992 national championship team.

