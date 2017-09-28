Puerto Rico Tip-Off Moved To Conway

The Winthrop Eagles plays The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the second half of the championship game of the Big South Conference basketball tournament at The HTC Center. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria's devastating trek through Puerto Rico,l the upcoming Puerto Rico Tip-Off has been moved to Conway and Coastal Carolina's HTC Student Recreation and Convocation Center. The event will be held Nov. 16-19.



2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off Schedule

Thursday, November 16

• Game 1 - Illinois State vs. South Carolina, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Game 2 - Boise State vs. UTEP, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Game 3 - Iowa State vs. Appalachian State, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Game 4 - Tulsa vs. Western Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

Friday, November 17

• Game 5 - Illinois State/South Carolina loser vs. Boise State/UTEP loser, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Game 6 - Illinois State/South Carolina winner vs. Boise State/UTEP winner, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Game 7 - Iowa State/Appalachian State loser vs. Tulsa/Western Michigan loser, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Game 8 - Iowa State/Appalachian State winner vs. Tulsa/Western Michigan winner 7 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, November 19

• Game 9 - Game 5 and Game 7 losers, 11:30 p.m., ESPN3

• Game 10 - Game 5 and Game 7 winners, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Game 11 - Game 6 and Game 8 losers, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Game 12, Championship - Game 6 and Game 8 winners, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

“On behalf of our entire university, we are pleased to assist in providing a location for this season’s Puerto Rico Tip-Off under difficult circumstances,” Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue said.

“Most importantly, we continue to send our prayers and support to the island of Puerto Rico and look forward to our friends in the Caribbean rebuilding and resuming the hosting of their tournament.”

Puerto Rico has a population of nearly 3.5 million people and roughly 44 percent are without drinking water, that according to the Department of Defense which issued a statement on Wednesday. Also nearly all of the residents have no power.

