Frank Martin has been to Memorial Gym enough to know that calling a game from his chair is not the same as it is for most arenas.

With the bench sitting underneath the baskets, visiting coaches are limited in their interaction in live situations, especially if the shot clock is running down and something needs to be run immediately.

That means Martin has given his team concrete instructions for such a situation.

“In the first half, you’ve got to make sure you have two or three play calls that you’re players know that’s what you’re going to run anytime it’s late in the shot clock or it’s a set where they don’t have a chance to communicate with me before the ball’s live," Martin said.

"For the reason being, you don’t want your point guard who’s playing the basket away from you, to stop and turn to look backwards at you to figure out what you’re running. So you’ve got to kind of establish ‘Listen, anytime the clock’s late, this Is what we’re running. Don’t deviate from it. Anytime you guys don’t see me, this is the call’”.

Vanderbilt is likely the only Division I school with a basketball facility with benches on the end line instead of the sideline. So for one times each season, SEC coaches have travel to Nashville have to make sure their players are looking forward - at least in the first 20 minutes of action.



"The last thing you want is those players looking backwards," Martin said.

"You’re trying to score at the rim that’s furthest away from our bench. You don’t want them looking at our bench which is the opposite direction.”

If players are caught looking backwards, that creates a greater potential for an empty possession. So in the first half, players need to be forward thinking.

