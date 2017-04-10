RBC Heritage Honors Arnold Palmer

The opening ceremonies of the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing featured a pair of cannons firing shots into Calibogue Sound. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

For the first time in the history of the RBC Heritage presented by Boening, two cannons were part of the opening ceremonies.

This is the 49th year of the event which began in 1969 with Arnold Palmer winning the inaugural Heritage.

'The King' of golf died last September but his grandson, former Clemson golfer Sam Saunders, is in the field and it was Saunders who helped honor his grandfather's memory on Monday. Saunders lit a cannon that was fired into Calibogue Sound. That was followed by the traditional ceremonial tee shot by the defending champion, a tee shot accompanied by a cannon. So in a touching tribute to Mr. Palmer, a first for the opening ceremony saw two cannons used.

The 2016 winner of this event, Branden Grace, admits this unique ceremony was a first for him.

"It's nerve-racking," Grace said after the ceremony.

"I probably jumped a little probably in the air a little when I hit the shot. But it was fun. I've never done that before."

The RBC Heritage presented by Boeing tees off Thursday morning at Sea Pines.

© 2017 WLTX-TV