Reagan Drafted By Athletics

Josh Reagan (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

USC senior reliever Josh Reagan was taken in the 15th round of the MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics.

The Lexington graduate, who played on the 2013 state championship team, led South Carolina went 6-2 with a 2.72 ERA and two saves this past season. He is now ninth in all-time appearances at Carolina with 85 in his career. Reagan won a team-high four games in SEC play.

Reagan is part of the Gamecock contingent in this year's draft. Clarke Schmidt went in the first round to the Yankees with Wil Crowe a second round selection by the Nationals, Tyler Johnson going in the 5th round to the White Sox, Alex Destino also going to the White Sox in the 14th round and John Parke in the 21st round to the White Sox.

