Red Sox Fire Farrell

The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday that John Farrell will not return as the team's manager for 2018.

Farrell spent five seasons as Boston's manager, winning the World Series in 2013, his first year with the club. Farrell's overall record with the Red Sox was 432-378, and the team claimed the AL East title in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

Boston lost to the Houston Astros in the ALDS, the second consecutive season the team was eliminated in the Division Series.

"After some thought processes, you weigh a lot of different things that become involved and to me, I thought it was the appropriate time to make a change for the betterment of the organization," Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski said at a news conference Wednesday.

"You watch day in, day out, over a season and you come up with a decision based upon that. For me, I think at this point, sometimes change can be better."

Dombrowski said that he has a "list" of candidates.

In the two seasons the Red Sox didn't make the playoffs under Farrell – 2014 and 2015 – they finished in last place in the AL East.

After the 2016 season, the Red Sox announced that the club was picking up Farrell's option for 2018.

