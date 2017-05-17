Regan Smith Will Drive The 43 At Charlotte

Regan Smith takes part in driver intros. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

Regan Smith will replace the injured Aric Almirola in the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Ford during the Monster Energy Open Race on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Almirola suffered a compression fracture in his T5 vertebra after ramming into a collision between Joey Logano and Danica Patrick on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. He was released from a Kansas City-area hospital Sunday and the team said he probably wouldn't need surgery.

RPM has called a news conference for Friday to provide an update on Almirola’s condition.

Smith, a one-time teammate of Almirola at now-defunct Dale Earnhardt Inc., and veteran of 211 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts, has been tabbed as a substitute before, notably replacing Tony Stewart at Watkins Glen in 2014 the night after Stewart struck and killed Kevin Ward Jr. in a sprint car race. Smith had spelled Dale Earnhardt Jr. for one race in 2012 when the Hendrick Motorsports driver was diagnosed with a concussion and missed two events.

Smith’s lone Cup win came at Darlington in 2011 for Furniture Row Racing. He finished third, second and fourth, respectively, as a full-time Xfinity Series driver for JR Motorsports from 2013-2015, collecting five wins during that span.

He currently drives on the Camping World Truck Series for Ricky Benton Racing.

The Monster Energy Open is the prelude to Saturday's All-Star Race. Three drivers from the Open, which has three stages, will advance to the All-Star Race later that night. Neither event is worth regular-season points, but the winner of the All-Star Race will receive $1 million.

The regular season resumes May 28 in the Coca-Cola 600 at CMS. Almirola is 23rd in points after 11 races.

Brant James, USA Today