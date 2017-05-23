Reports - USC Assistant Leaving For Old Dominion

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

One of the key contributors to USC's national championship is leaving to run her program according to reports out of the Norfolk area.

Nikki McCray-Penson will be named the new head coach at Old Dominion.

A former All-American at Tennessee under the late Pat Summitt, McCray-Penson was the SEC Player of the Year in 1994 and 1995. She went on to an 11-year career playing professionally.

McCray-Penson has been on the USC staff since Dawn Staley was hired in 2008. Before coming to Columbia, McCray-Penson was an assistant at Western Kentucky.

During her time at WKU, Wood Selig was the athletics director. Selig is now in charge of the ODU program and when Karen Barefoot resigned to take over the program at UNC-Wilmington, Selig clearly had McCray-Penson at the top of his list of candidates.

