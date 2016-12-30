Ridge View Takes Home A Title

Dorman High School hosted the Farm Bureau Insurance Classic which saw Ridge View bring home one of these. (Photo: Pete Yanity, WSPA)

Ridge View won the Farm Bureau Classic championship in the Founders Federal Credit Union bracket Friday night with a 75-64 victory over Hillcrest. Scores from around the state on the frinal Friday night of 2016.

The tournament, which was played at Dorman High School, also featured Spartanburg Day battting Newton (GA) for the title in the Bojangles Bracket. Newton won, but the Griffins' Zion Williamson gave the fans a show with 31 points as he took home MVP honors.

Scores from across the state in high school hoops

BOYS' BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 64, Greenville 57



Ben Lippen 56, Bulloch, Ga. 49



Carolina Forest 61, Mauldin 53



Charlotte Vance, N.C. 56, Irmo 51



Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 57, Bluffton 56



Concord, N.C. 61, York Prep 59



D.W. Daniel 62, Whitley Co., Ky. 54



Darlington 53, South Florence 37



First Presbyterian Christian, Ga. 72, Hilton Head Island 56



Fort Mill 64, Mid-Carolina 51



Gaston Day School, N.C. 78, W.J. Keenan 62



Hart County, Ga. 73, Woodmont 47



Hillcrest 75, Ridge View 64



Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 68, St. Joseph 63



Lewisville 71, Buford 61



Newton, Ga. 73, Spartanburg Day 64



Powdersville 69, Brashier Middle College 41

Ridge View 75, Hillcrest 64



Shelby, N.C. 78, R.B. Stall 67



Summerville 65, Brookland-Cayce 64



Union County 70, Chesnee 41



Wade Hampton (G) 60, Sumter 58



West Florence 72, Hemingway 57



Westwood 71, Beaufort 53



Cumberland Falls Tournament

Clinton 86, Franklin Co., Ky. 49



Farm Bureau Classic

Dutch Fork 64, Landstown, Va. 59



GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Archer, Ga. 64, Dorman 40



Boiling Springs 87, Brashier Middle College 30



Carolina Forest 62, Northwestern 11



Farragut, Tenn. 44, Bluffton 33



First Baptist 60, Summerville 8



Fort Mill 67, Chapman 35



Jackson County, Ga. 53, Walhalla 16



Midland Valley 45, Statesboro, Ga. 36



Ridge View 56, Goose Creek 47



Sandy Creek, Ga. 64, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56



South Gwinnett, Ga. 69, Hilton Head Island 45



Spartanburg Christian 63, Blue Ridge 55



T.L. Hanna 40, William Thomas Academy 29



Wando 55, Lower Richland 52



West Ashley 52, Ashley Ridge 43



Westwood 66, Volunteer, Tenn. 53



York Prep 46, Chester 39