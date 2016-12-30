WLTX
Ridge View Takes Home A Title

Ridge View battles Hillcrest for one of the titles in the Farm Bureau Insurance Classic from Dorman High School, while Spartanburg Day phenom Zion Williamson puts on another show.

Reggie Anderson, wltx 12:33 AM. EST December 31, 2016

Ridge View won the Farm Bureau Classic championship in the Founders Federal Credit Union bracket Friday night with a 75-64 victory over Hillcrest. Scores from around the state on the frinal Friday night of 2016.

The tournament, which was played at Dorman High School, also featured Spartanburg Day battting Newton (GA) for the title in the Bojangles Bracket. Newton won, but the Griffins' Zion Williamson gave the fans a show with 31 points as he took home MVP honors.

 

Scores from across the state in high school hoops

BOYS' BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 64, Greenville 57

Ben Lippen 56, Bulloch, Ga. 49

Carolina Forest 61, Mauldin 53

Charlotte Vance, N.C. 56, Irmo 51

Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 57, Bluffton 56

Concord, N.C. 61, York Prep 59

D.W. Daniel 62, Whitley Co., Ky. 54

Darlington 53, South Florence 37

First Presbyterian Christian, Ga. 72, Hilton Head Island 56

Fort Mill 64, Mid-Carolina 51

Gaston Day School, N.C. 78, W.J. Keenan 62

Hart County, Ga. 73, Woodmont 47

Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 68, St. Joseph 63

Lewisville 71, Buford 61

Newton, Ga. 73, Spartanburg Day 64

Powdersville 69, Brashier Middle College 41

Ridge View 75, Hillcrest 64

Shelby, N.C. 78, R.B. Stall 67

Summerville 65, Brookland-Cayce 64

Union County 70, Chesnee 41

Wade Hampton (G) 60, Sumter 58

West Florence 72, Hemingway 57

Westwood 71, Beaufort 53

Cumberland Falls Tournament
Clinton 86, Franklin Co., Ky. 49

Farm Bureau Classic
Dutch Fork 64, Landstown, Va. 59

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Archer, Ga. 64, Dorman 40

Boiling Springs 87, Brashier Middle College 30

Carolina Forest 62, Northwestern 11

Farragut, Tenn. 44, Bluffton 33

First Baptist 60, Summerville 8

Fort Mill 67, Chapman 35

Jackson County, Ga. 53, Walhalla 16

Midland Valley 45, Statesboro, Ga. 36

Ridge View 56, Goose Creek 47

Sandy Creek, Ga. 64, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56

South Gwinnett, Ga. 69, Hilton Head Island 45

Spartanburg Christian 63, Blue Ridge 55

T.L. Hanna 40, William Thomas Academy 29

Wando 55, Lower Richland 52

West Ashley 52, Ashley Ridge 43

Westwood 66, Volunteer, Tenn. 53

York Prep 46, Chester 39


