Ridge View Takes Home A Title

Ridge View won the Farm Bureau Classic championship in the Founders Federal Credit Union bracket Friday night with a 75-64 victory over Hillcrest. Scores from around the state on the frinal Friday night of 2016.
The tournament, which was played at Dorman High School, also featured Spartanburg Day battting Newton (GA) for the title in the Bojangles Bracket. Newton won, but the Griffins' Zion Williamson gave the fans a show with 31 points as he took home MVP honors.
Scores from across the state in high school hoops
BOYS' BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 64, Greenville 57
Ben Lippen 56, Bulloch, Ga. 49
Carolina Forest 61, Mauldin 53
Charlotte Vance, N.C. 56, Irmo 51
Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 57, Bluffton 56
Concord, N.C. 61, York Prep 59
D.W. Daniel 62, Whitley Co., Ky. 54
Darlington 53, South Florence 37
First Presbyterian Christian, Ga. 72, Hilton Head Island 56
Fort Mill 64, Mid-Carolina 51
Gaston Day School, N.C. 78, W.J. Keenan 62
Hart County, Ga. 73, Woodmont 47
Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 68, St. Joseph 63
Lewisville 71, Buford 61
Newton, Ga. 73, Spartanburg Day 64
Powdersville 69, Brashier Middle College 41
Ridge View 75, Hillcrest 64
Shelby, N.C. 78, R.B. Stall 67
Summerville 65, Brookland-Cayce 64
Union County 70, Chesnee 41
Wade Hampton (G) 60, Sumter 58
West Florence 72, Hemingway 57
Westwood 71, Beaufort 53
Cumberland Falls Tournament
Clinton 86, Franklin Co., Ky. 49
Farm Bureau Classic
Dutch Fork 64, Landstown, Va. 59
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Archer, Ga. 64, Dorman 40
Boiling Springs 87, Brashier Middle College 30
Carolina Forest 62, Northwestern 11
Farragut, Tenn. 44, Bluffton 33
First Baptist 60, Summerville 8
Fort Mill 67, Chapman 35
Jackson County, Ga. 53, Walhalla 16
Midland Valley 45, Statesboro, Ga. 36
Ridge View 56, Goose Creek 47
Sandy Creek, Ga. 64, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56
South Gwinnett, Ga. 69, Hilton Head Island 45
Spartanburg Christian 63, Blue Ridge 55
T.L. Hanna 40, William Thomas Academy 29
Wando 55, Lower Richland 52
West Ashley 52, Ashley Ridge 43
Westwood 66, Volunteer, Tenn. 53
York Prep 46, Chester 39
