Sam Wyche Is Thankful To Be Alive

Furman graduate and former NFL head coach Sam Wyche takes part in the Parade of Legends at the SC Athletic Hall of Fame Induction. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Monday's South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremonies was not only a chance to welcome in seven new members but also pay homage to past Hall of Famers.

Among those making the annual walk through the ballroom in the Parade of Legends at the Columbia Convention Center was Sam Wyche.

The Furman graduate had a successful career in the NFL as the head coach of the Bengals and the Buccaneers. Seven months ago, Wyche received a heart transplant literally in the nick of time. He says it wasn't days away from dying, or hours, but minutes.

As a result of his new lease on life, Wyche is urging everyone to become an organ donor as it is the reason he is alive today.

