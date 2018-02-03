SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to media during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Winfrey Hotel. (Photo: Adam Hagy)

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was already set to meet with the league's athletics directors next week, so he figured that would provide the perfect opportunity to sit down with Ray Tanner and Jim Sterk.

As first reported by Dennis Dodd from CBS Sports, Sankey will meet with both Tanner and Sterk to discuss the aftermath of the Jan. 28 game at the Colonial Life Arena.

USC defeated Missouri 64-54 in a game that was expectedly heated at times given what went down in the first meeting of the year in Columbia, Missouri. USC lost that contest, A'ja Wilson fouled out and Dawn Staley was ejected after voicing her displeasure at the way the game was called by the officials. In the Jan. 28 game in the Capital City, both benches cleared and a pair of Missouri players were ejected after a scramble for a loose ball led to a first-half scuffle.

But in the wake of that second meeting, Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk made comments in a radio interview that did not take long to make national news.

"It wasn’t a great atmosphere," Sterk said of what allegedly happened after that Sunday night game.

"It was really kind of unhealthy, if you will. We had players spit on, and called the N-word, and things like that. It was not a good environment and unfortunately, I think coach Staley promoted that kind of atmosphere, and it’s unfortunate that she felt she had to do that.”

Staley responded on Wednesday saying "The accusations are serious, and false and they will be handled in a manner reflective of those facts.”

Tanner also weighed in Wednesday saying he was confused by Sterk's comments and he expected a retraction. While both Tanner and Sterk have spoken multiple times since that game, no apology or retraction has been issued and Sterk said in another interview that "We’ve spoken to people, I’ve said my piece and that’s all I’ve got to say about that."

Apparently, there will be more to say in next week's meeting. As far as an outcome is concerned and because this is such a highly-charged story, it will be worth watching to see what kind of statement Sankey issues following the meeting.

Among the possible outcomes -

1) Sankey, Sterk and Tanner all issue statements saying the matter has been dealt with in the appropriate manner and the subject is closed

2) Sankey issues a similar statement and asks neither AD make additional comments

3) Sterk issues retraction, Tanner issues statement saying he's satisfied and the matter is closed

